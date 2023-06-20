Luxury Vehicle Stolen From Popular Darien Restaurant Parking Lot

The victim was eating lunch on Wednesday, June 14 at Nino’s Restaurant in Darien, according to the Darien Police Department.

However, at approximately 2:30 p.m., officials say his 2018 BMW M3 was stolen from the parking lot.

Video surveillance confirmed that a vehicle pulled into the parking lot, where the passenger got out and entered the victim’s BMW.

Police reported that the victim admitted to leaving his doors unlocked with the keys inside.

The car was located later that day in New Haven.

Officers have not released further information regarding the suspect.

