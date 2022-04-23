Pho Fans, New Vietnamese Restaurant, Debuts In Darien

A new pho restaurant in Fairfield County is quickly making a name for itself with local online reviewers for having flavorful, "authentic" Vietnamese food.

Visitors to Pho Fans in Darien will not only find a lovely interior and yummy smells but food that truly provide a visit to the dining spots of Vietnam as well.

Pho, a soup with rice noodles and different types of broths, meats, and vegetables has gained a following across the US with shops popping up everywhere. One complaint, they aren't the real deal.

From a glance at Yelp reviews, that doesn't seem to be the case at Pho Fans Darien.

"So excited for this new place!" said Michelle P. "It was perfect pho for a snowy day! Even ordering take out the food was very good. My highlights were the pho and the papaya salad. I loved the flavor for both."

The menu features a long list of appetizers including dumplings and spring and summer rolls and oysters with dumpling sauce, to name just a few.

Salads also seem to be a favorite with many reviewers mentioning the papaya salad, as well as the steamed bun sandwiches.

Of course, the pho is the main show and the menu features a large selection of combinations including chicken and beef broth with added, chicken, beef, vegetables, and seafood.

"Love this place! I've been several times since they've opened," wrote Jordan L. of Darien, "I've noticed there have been tweaks to some of the dishes and basically flavor is even better now! Wife LOVE the vegetable Pho, I've had the Pho Ga, and beef Pho... both amazing, lots of meat and flavor."

Prices are moderate to high for seafood dishes, but the portion sizes are large (pho is huge) and can be shared.

Comfortable dining space, kids welcome.

Delivery and take-out are available.

The restaurant is located at 971 Post Road, Darien. Call 203-656-2225.

