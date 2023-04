At about 9:40 am. on Tuesday, April 11, police in responded to Webster Bank at 1101 Post Road (Route 1) in Darien. on a report of money stolen from the ATM machine.

The employee noticed the ATM had been tampered with when entering the bank, Darien Police said.

The employee conducted an audit of the ATM and discovered a large amount of money was stolen.

The investigation is ongoing.

