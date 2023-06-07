Know Them? Motorcycle Strikes Woman In Darien, Flees Scene, Police Say

The incident took place in Darien around 8 p.m. on Sunday, June 4 on Post Road in front of Rory’s restaurant.

According to Sgt. Dan Skoumbros of the Darien Police, three motorcycles were seen driving recklessly, and one of the motorcycles hit an elderly woman as she crossed Post Road. The incident was captured on security cameras in close proximity to the accident.

The woman received non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

With the assistance of the Stamford Police Department, it was determined that all three motorcycles continued into Stamford. The motorcycle that struck the victim had a passenger and was last seen in the Glenbrook area, Skoumbros said.d

The other two motorcycles were observed getting off Exit 8 on I-95, police said.

If anyone has any information please contact Lt. Mulcahy at dmulcahy@darienct.gov or 203-662-5341.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Darien and receive free news updates.