Know Them? Motorcycle Strikes Woman In Darien, Flees Scene, Police Say

Police in Fairfield County are asking the public for assistance identifying a motorcycle and its driver who allegedly struck a woman in a crosswalk and fled the scene.

Know them? Police want to know. Photo Credit: Darien Police Department
Kathy Reakes
The incident took place in Darien around 8 p.m. on Sunday, June 4 on Post Road in front of Rory’s restaurant. 

According to Sgt. Dan Skoumbros of the Darien Police, three motorcycles were seen driving recklessly, and one of the motorcycles hit an elderly woman as she crossed Post Road. The incident was captured on security cameras in close proximity to the accident.

The woman received non-life-threatening injuries, police said. 

With the assistance of the Stamford Police Department, it was determined that all three motorcycles continued into Stamford. The motorcycle that struck the victim had a passenger and was last seen in the Glenbrook area, Skoumbros said.d

The other two motorcycles were observed getting off Exit 8 on I-95, police said.

If anyone has any information please contact Lt. Mulcahy at dmulcahy@darienct.gov or 203-662-5341.

