How Much Snow Did You Get? A Look At Accumulation Totals From Connecticut

Here's a look at snowfall accumulation totals from Connecticut and Massachusetts compiled by the National Weather Service for the storm that moved through Saturday night, Feb. 8 into Sunday, Feb. 9.


Joe Lombardi
Location Amount Time/Date Provider

Connecticut

Fairfield County

Southport 4.1 inches 0130 AM 02/09 Public

Bethel 3.8 inches 1130 PM 02/08 Emergency Mngr

2 SSW Weston 3.8 inches 1200 AM 02/09 Trained Spotter

Danbury 3.0 inches 1050 PM 02/08 Public

New Canaan 2.6 inches 1005 PM 02/08 Trained Spotter

Middlesex County

Westbrook 3.5 inches 1245 AM 02/09 Trained Spotter

New Haven County

Branford 4.0 inches 1200 AM 02/09 Public

1 ENE North Haven 4.0 inches 1200 AM 02/09 Trained Spotter

1 NNW Meriden 3.6 inches 0145 AM 02/09 Public

Wallingford 3.4 inches 1215 AM 02/09 Cocorahs

Waterbury 3.3 inches 1230 AM 02/09 Trained Spotter

3 ENE Branford 2.8 inches 1055 PM 02/08 Public

Meriden 2.1 inches 1031 PM 02/08 Trained Spotter

New London County

Groton 4.5 inches 0100 AM 02/09 Public

1 SSW New London 2.6 inches 1140 PM 02/08 Trained Spotter

 Hartford County

3 SSW West Hartford 3.5 inches 0635 AM 02/09 Public

3 ENE Farmington 3.5 inches 0649 AM 02/09 Public

2 E Berlin 3.0 inches 0523 AM 02/09 Public

Bradley AP 2.4 inches 0652 AM 02/09 ASOS

Tolland County

1 SW Coventry 3.3 inches 0500 AM 02/09 Public

Ellington 2.5 inches 0655 AM 02/09 Public

Windham County

Woodstock 2.8 inches 0515 AM 02/09 Public

Massachusetts

Barnstable County

Bourne 6.5 inches 0512 AM 02/09 Trained Spotter

2 NE East Falmouth 4.5 inches 0600 AM 02/09 Public

1 NE Falmouth 4.5 inches 0600 AM 02/09 Public

Mashpee 4.0 inches 0600 AM 02/09 Public

4 NNW Falmouth 4.0 inches 0600 AM 02/09 Public

Marstons Mills 4.0 inches 0600 AM 02/09 Public

Harwich 4.0 inches 0600 AM 02/09 Public

1 NNE Mashpee 4.0 inches 0630 AM 02/09 Public

Pocasset 3.8 inches 0600 AM 02/09 Public

1 NNW East Falmouth 3.8 inches 0600 AM 02/09 Public

1 NNE Brewster 3.7 inches 0600 AM 02/09 Public

Bristol County

2 NNE Bliss Corner 5.0 inches 0545 AM 02/09 Public

Acushnet 4.8 inches 0600 AM 02/09 Public

2 ESE New Bedford 4.5 inches 0600 AM 02/09 Public

1 SW North Attleborough 3.0 inches 0700 AM 02/09 Public

Dukes County

Chilmark 5.0 inches 0706 AM 02/09 Trained Spotter

West Tisbury 4.5 inches 0600 AM 02/09 Public

Essex County

Andover 6.0 inches 0625 AM 02/09 Public

1 SE Lynn 5.0 inches 0500 AM 02/09 Public

1 SSW North Andover 5.0 inches 0650 AM 02/09 Public

1 E Boxford 4.3 inches 0700 AM 02/09 Public

Hampshire County

Southampton 3.0 inches 0700 AM 02/09 Public

Middlesex County

1 WNW Pepperell 5.5 inches 0610 AM 02/09 Public

2 SSW Reading 5.5 inches 0700 AM 02/09 Public

1 WNW Melrose 5.0 inches 0620 AM 02/09 Public

2 NW Billerica 5.0 inches 0645 AM 02/09 Public

2 W Townsend 4.6 inches 0500 AM 02/09 Public

1 E Winchester 4.6 inches 0535 AM 02/09 Public

1 NNW Lexington 4.3 inches 0536 AM 02/09 Public

2 SW Hopkinton 4.0 inches 0629 AM 02/09 Public

Watertown 3.5 inches 0650 AM 02/09 Public

1 E Framingham 3.5 inches 0652 AM 02/09 Public

2 WNW Dover 3.2 inches 0556 AM 02/09 Public

Nantucket County

1 NNE Nantucket 4.1 inches 0542 AM 02/09 Public

Norfolk County

2 SSW Norwood 3.6 inches 0700 AM 02/09 Public

1 NW Canton 3.5 inches 0600 AM 02/09 Public

1 WSW Franklin 3.5 inches 0700 AM 02/09 Public

Millis 3.0 inches 0620 AM 02/09 Public

2 NNW Weymouth 3.0 inches 0628 AM 02/09 Public

2 N Weymouth 3.0 inches 0625 AM 02/09 Public

Wrentham 3.0 inches 0700 AM 02/09 Public

1 NW Walpole 3.0 inches 0700 AM 02/09 Public

Foxborough 2.5 inches 0650 AM 02/09 Public

Plymouth County

1 NNE West Bridgewater 2.7 inches 0510 AM 02/09 Public

Suffolk County

1 NE Beacon Hill 4.3 inches 0655 AM 02/09 Public

Logan AP 4.3 inches 0700 AM 02/09 ASOS

Worcester County

Grafton 4.3 inches 0558 AM 02/09 Public

1 NNE Baldwinville 4.0 inches 0700 AM 02/09 Public

2 SW Westborough 4.0 inches 0716 AM 02/09 Public

Mendon 3.7 inches 0525 AM 02/09 Public

3 NNE Worcester 3.5 inches 0530 AM 02/09 Public

2 SE Leominster 3.5 inches 0639 AM 02/09 Public

Worcester AP 2.0 inches 1220 AM 02/09 ASOS

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

