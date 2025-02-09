How Much Snow Did You Get? A Look At Accumulation Totals From Connecticut

Location Amount Time/Date Provider
Connecticut
Fairfield County
Southport 4.1 inches 0130 AM 02/09 Public
Bethel 3.8 inches 1130 PM 02/08 Emergency Mngr
2 SSW Weston 3.8 inches 1200 AM 02/09 Trained Spotter
Danbury 3.0 inches 1050 PM 02/08 Public
New Canaan 2.6 inches 1005 PM 02/08 Trained Spotter
Middlesex County
Westbrook 3.5 inches 1245 AM 02/09 Trained Spotter
New Haven County
Branford 4.0 inches 1200 AM 02/09 Public
1 ENE North Haven 4.0 inches 1200 AM 02/09 Trained Spotter
1 NNW Meriden 3.6 inches 0145 AM 02/09 Public
Wallingford 3.4 inches 1215 AM 02/09 Cocorahs
Waterbury 3.3 inches 1230 AM 02/09 Trained Spotter
3 ENE Branford 2.8 inches 1055 PM 02/08 Public
Meriden 2.1 inches 1031 PM 02/08 Trained Spotter
New London County
Groton 4.5 inches 0100 AM 02/09 Public
1 SSW New London 2.6 inches 1140 PM 02/08 Trained Spotter
Hartford County
3 SSW West Hartford 3.5 inches 0635 AM 02/09 Public
3 ENE Farmington 3.5 inches 0649 AM 02/09 Public
2 E Berlin 3.0 inches 0523 AM 02/09 Public
Bradley AP 2.4 inches 0652 AM 02/09 ASOS
Tolland County
1 SW Coventry 3.3 inches 0500 AM 02/09 Public
Ellington 2.5 inches 0655 AM 02/09 Public
Windham County
Woodstock 2.8 inches 0515 AM 02/09 Public
Massachusetts
Barnstable County
Bourne 6.5 inches 0512 AM 02/09 Trained Spotter
2 NE East Falmouth 4.5 inches 0600 AM 02/09 Public
1 NE Falmouth 4.5 inches 0600 AM 02/09 Public
Mashpee 4.0 inches 0600 AM 02/09 Public
4 NNW Falmouth 4.0 inches 0600 AM 02/09 Public
Marstons Mills 4.0 inches 0600 AM 02/09 Public
Harwich 4.0 inches 0600 AM 02/09 Public
1 NNE Mashpee 4.0 inches 0630 AM 02/09 Public
Pocasset 3.8 inches 0600 AM 02/09 Public
1 NNW East Falmouth 3.8 inches 0600 AM 02/09 Public
1 NNE Brewster 3.7 inches 0600 AM 02/09 Public
Bristol County
2 NNE Bliss Corner 5.0 inches 0545 AM 02/09 Public
Acushnet 4.8 inches 0600 AM 02/09 Public
2 ESE New Bedford 4.5 inches 0600 AM 02/09 Public
1 SW North Attleborough 3.0 inches 0700 AM 02/09 Public
Dukes County
Chilmark 5.0 inches 0706 AM 02/09 Trained Spotter
West Tisbury 4.5 inches 0600 AM 02/09 Public
Essex County
Andover 6.0 inches 0625 AM 02/09 Public
1 SE Lynn 5.0 inches 0500 AM 02/09 Public
1 SSW North Andover 5.0 inches 0650 AM 02/09 Public
1 E Boxford 4.3 inches 0700 AM 02/09 Public
Hampshire County
Southampton 3.0 inches 0700 AM 02/09 Public
Middlesex County
1 WNW Pepperell 5.5 inches 0610 AM 02/09 Public
2 SSW Reading 5.5 inches 0700 AM 02/09 Public
1 WNW Melrose 5.0 inches 0620 AM 02/09 Public
2 NW Billerica 5.0 inches 0645 AM 02/09 Public
2 W Townsend 4.6 inches 0500 AM 02/09 Public
1 E Winchester 4.6 inches 0535 AM 02/09 Public
1 NNW Lexington 4.3 inches 0536 AM 02/09 Public
2 SW Hopkinton 4.0 inches 0629 AM 02/09 Public
Watertown 3.5 inches 0650 AM 02/09 Public
1 E Framingham 3.5 inches 0652 AM 02/09 Public
2 WNW Dover 3.2 inches 0556 AM 02/09 Public
Nantucket County
1 NNE Nantucket 4.1 inches 0542 AM 02/09 Public
Norfolk County
2 SSW Norwood 3.6 inches 0700 AM 02/09 Public
1 NW Canton 3.5 inches 0600 AM 02/09 Public
1 WSW Franklin 3.5 inches 0700 AM 02/09 Public
Millis 3.0 inches 0620 AM 02/09 Public
2 NNW Weymouth 3.0 inches 0628 AM 02/09 Public
2 N Weymouth 3.0 inches 0625 AM 02/09 Public
Wrentham 3.0 inches 0700 AM 02/09 Public
1 NW Walpole 3.0 inches 0700 AM 02/09 Public
Foxborough 2.5 inches 0650 AM 02/09 Public
Plymouth County
1 NNE West Bridgewater 2.7 inches 0510 AM 02/09 Public
Suffolk County
1 NE Beacon Hill 4.3 inches 0655 AM 02/09 Public
Logan AP 4.3 inches 0700 AM 02/09 ASOS
Worcester County
Grafton 4.3 inches 0558 AM 02/09 Public
1 NNE Baldwinville 4.0 inches 0700 AM 02/09 Public
2 SW Westborough 4.0 inches 0716 AM 02/09 Public
Mendon 3.7 inches 0525 AM 02/09 Public
3 NNE Worcester 3.5 inches 0530 AM 02/09 Public
2 SE Leominster 3.5 inches 0639 AM 02/09 Public
Worcester AP 2.0 inches 1220 AM 02/09 ASOS
