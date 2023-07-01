Fair 73°

High Driver Nabbed After Crashing In Darien: Admits Smoking Marijuana, Police Say

A Westchester man faces charges after crashing his car in Fairfield County while allegedly high on marijuana, police said. 

The crash happened near the intersection of Post Road (US Route 1) and Nearwater Lane in Darien, police said.
The arrest stemmed from an incident that happened in Darien on Tuesday, June 20 around 11:15 p.m., when police responded to the area of Post Road (US Route 1) and Nearwater Lane on a report of a crash, according to Sergeant Dan Skoumbros. 

Once they arrived at the scene, officers identified the driver as 24-year-old Yonkers resident Jordan Lawrence, Jr., who told them that he must have fallen asleep while driving. 

After smelling the odor of burnt marijuana from his breath and noticing his eyes were red with drooping eyelids, police then asked Lawrence if he had been smoking marijuana, which he admitted to. 

He then submitted to sobriety tests and Advanced Roadside Impaired Driving Enforcement tests, which he failed, Skoumbros said. 

Lawrence was then issued a misdemeanor summons for the following charges: 

  • Operating under the influence;
  • Improper turn.

Lawrence will appear in court in Stamford on Friday, June 30. 

