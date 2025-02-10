Fair 29°

SHARE

Here Are Predicted Snowfall Amounts For Back-To-Back New Storms Headed To Northeast

Snowfall predictions have been released for a one-two punch of storms lining up to hit the Northeast in the coming days.

The heaviest snowfall from the first of the two new systems on Tuesday, Feb. 11, is expected in areas farther south in the Northeast, with a widespread 3 to 6 inches of accumulation.

The heaviest snowfall from the first of the two new systems on Tuesday, Feb. 11, is expected in areas farther south in the Northeast, with a widespread 3 to 6 inches of accumulation.

Photo Credit: AccuWeather
Precipitation types by region for the first of the back-to-back storms.

Precipitation types by region for the first of the back-to-back storms.

Photo Credit: AccuWeather
Snowfall projections for the second of the one-two punch of storms&nbsp;Wednesday, Feb. 12 into Thursday, Feb. 13.

Snowfall projections for the second of the one-two punch of storms Wednesday, Feb. 12 into Thursday, Feb. 13.

 Photo Credit: AccuWeather
Significant icing is possible in the areas shown in the darker shade of pink Wednesday into Thursday.

Significant icing is possible in the areas shown in the darker shade of pink Wednesday into Thursday.

 Photo Credit: AccuWeather
Precipitation types by region for the second of the two storms.

Precipitation types by region for the second of the two storms.

 Photo Credit: AccuWeather
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories

The first of the systems is expected to first hit the Northeast on Tuesday afternoon, Feb. 11, and then move north, the National Weather Service says.

The heaviest snowfall is expected in the southern parts of the Northeast, with widespread totals of 3 to 6 inches. (See the first image above from AccuWeather.)

For precipitation types by region, click on the second image above.

Prior to the arrival of the new storm, Monday, Feb. 10 will be mainly sunny and seasonably cold.

After the first storm moves out, a new system packed with snow, ice, and rain is on track for Wednesday, Feb. 12 into Thursday, Feb. 13 that is also expected to move from the south to the north.

Similar to the first system, the second of the storms will arrive first in southern locations of the Northeast before tracking north Wednesday night into about midday Thursday before exiting from New England.

The current outlook calls for generally light snowfall amounts, with most areas seeing accumulation farther north and inland in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and New England.

Snowfall projections for the second system can be viewed by clicking on the third image above.

The second storm will also bring widespread ice, with significant icing possible in the areas shown in the darker shade of pink in the fourth image above.

For precipitation types by region, click on the fifth mage above.

After the systems moves out, the outlook for Valentine's Day on Friday, Feb. 14 calls for mostly sunny skies and seasonable temperatures.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice Darien and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE