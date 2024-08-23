Fair 71°

SHARE

Greenwich Woman Nabbed For DUI At Darien Train Station Following Crash, Police Say

A Fairfield County woman was nabbed for alleged DUI following a crash at a train station.

A Greenwich woman was nabbed for alleged DUI after crashing at the&nbsp;Noroton Heights Train Station in Darien.&nbsp;

A Greenwich woman was nabbed for alleged DUI after crashing at the Noroton Heights Train Station in Darien. 

 Photo Credit: Pixabay/Diego Parra
Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories

The incident occurred in Darien at around 1:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 13, at the Noroton Heights Train Station on Heights Road. 

According to Sgt. Mauricio Vigil of the Darien Police, responding officers found a silver 2008 Kia Spectra with significant damage after it collided with a telephone pole. 

The driver, identified as Alexis Jordan, age 33, of Greenwich, appeared to be under the influence with slurred speech, Vigil said.

Vigil said a search of the vehicle revealed an open bottle of tequila, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia. 

Jordan failed the Standardized Field Sobriety Tests and was arrested. 

She was released on a $50 bond.

to follow Daily Voice Darien and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE