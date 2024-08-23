Greenwich Woman Nabbed For DUI At Darien Train Station Following Crash, Police Say

The incident occurred in Darien at around 1:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 13, at the Noroton Heights Train Station on Heights Road.
According to Sgt. Mauricio Vigil of the Darien Police, responding officers found a silver 2008 Kia Spectra with significant damage after it collided with a telephone pole.
The driver, identified as Alexis Jordan, age 33, of Greenwich, appeared to be under the influence with slurred speech, Vigil said.
Vigil said a search of the vehicle revealed an open bottle of tequila, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.
Jordan failed the Standardized Field Sobriety Tests and was arrested.
She was released on a $50 bond.
