'Got Out Of Control': Darien Homeowner Lets Teen Partiers Drink Alcohol, Police Say

A Connecticut man is facing charges after allegedly letting several underage teens drink alcohol at his home.

Leeuwarden Road in Darien. 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Canva user Prem Pal Singh
Michael Mashburn
Fairfield County resident Anthony Dattoma, age 52, of Darien, was arrested Saturday, Oct. 28, according to Darien Police.

Officers were called to Dattoma’s Leeuwarden Road home at around 8 p.m. for a loud party.

When they arrived, they watched as several underage teens ran away from the house. A glance inside the open garage showed empty boxes of alcoholic beverages.

Officers then entered the home and found “obvious signs of underage drinking,” police said.

Dattoma told officers that his teenage daughter was supposed to have a few friends over and the party had “gotten out of control.”

He was arrested on suspicion of failure to halt possession of alcohol by a minor, a misdemeanor.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, Nov. 9. 

