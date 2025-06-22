From Pool To Podium: Darien Boy, 11, Raises Thousands For Research While Chasing Olympic Dream

But Shep wants to use his skills in the water to help doctors fight cancer.

The Darien fifth grader is channeling his love of swimming into raising money for Swim Across America, held Saturday, June 21, in Stamford. He’s already helped raise more than $9,000 for cancer research, making him one of this year’s top individual fundraisers for Swim Across America – Fairfield County.

“I’m still reaching out,” he said before the competition. “I want my total and the funds for cancer-fighting research to keep growing.”

This was Shep’s second time participating in the event. Last year, he raised nearly $3,000.

Shep was swimming before he could walk, said his mom, Caroline Jennings. While living in Texas, she was searching for something fun to do with her newborn and stumbled upon a “mommy and me” swim class.

"He just loves to be in the water," his mom said.

Shep hopes that class was his first stroke toward someday making the Olympics.

Since then, the family has moved from Texas to Brooklyn, and finally to Darien, with Shep’s passion for the pool following at every stop. That hobby quickly became a defining part of his young life.

He now swims competitively with the Darien YMCA Piranhas, training four to five days a week at both the Darien YMCA and Shorehaven Golf Club. He also plays water polo — and is even heading to Italy this summer with his team.

His drive to help others, Shep said, comes from home.

“Fundraising and community service are very important for us,” mom Caroline said.

The family has been deeply involved in raising money for causes like ALS research — a disease that took Shep’s grandmother.

In competition, Shep claimed state titles in the 100-meter and 50-meter breaststroke for his age group. He also finished second in the 200-meter individual medley and third in the 100-meter freestyle.

Now heading into sixth grade at Middlesex Middle School, Shep has big dreams for his future — with swimming at the center. He hopes to earn a scholarship to the University of Texas, his home-state school, and home to his beloved Dallas Cowboys.

He credits his success to supportive friends and family who cheer him on every lap of the way — including his 9-year-old sister, Emmaline. While she prefers theater, music and dance, she beams with pride at her brother’s accomplishments.

With any luck, all of Connecticut will someday join Emmaline in cheering Shep on as he makes his Olympic dreams come true.

