From Nap To Nabbed: Sleeping Man Accused Of Drunk Driving In Darien, Police Say

In Fairfield County, police arrested Yolvi Moreno, of Stamford, after he was caught sleeping behind the wheel of a running vehicle on Tokeneke Road in Darien on Saturday, May 27, according to the Darien Police Department.

Police responded to a report of a driver asleep at the wheel around 2 a.m. to find Moreno, age 39, sleeping inside a car with its motor running.

Moreno rolled down the window and police were faced with a "strong odor" of alcohol coming from the vehicle and Moreno's breath.

Police administered field sobriety tests, which Moreno failed.

He was transported to police headquarters where he refused a breathalyzer test and was charged with operating under the influence.

Moreno posted 10% of his $250 bond and was released. He is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, June 6.

