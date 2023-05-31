Fair 48°

From Nap To Nabbed: Sleeping Man Accused Of Drunk Driving In Darien, Police Say

A "strong odor" wafting from the window man's car led to his arrest over Memorial Day weekend, officials say. 

Yolvi Moreno was found sleeping in his car by police.
Morgan Gonzales
In Fairfield County, police arrested Yolvi Moreno, of Stamford, after he was caught sleeping behind the wheel of a running vehicle on Tokeneke Road in Darien on Saturday, May 27, according to the Darien Police Department. 

Police responded to a report of a driver asleep at the wheel around 2 a.m. to find Moreno, age 39, sleeping inside a car with its motor running. 

Moreno rolled down the window and police were faced with a "strong odor" of alcohol coming from the vehicle and Moreno's breath. 

Police administered field sobriety tests, which Moreno failed.

He was transported to police headquarters where he refused a breathalyzer test and was charged with operating under the influence. 

Moreno posted 10% of his $250 bond and was released. He is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, June 6.

