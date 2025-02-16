First Snowfall Predictions Released For New Storm Headed To Northeast

The system is expected to move from south to north starting late Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 19, according to the National Weather Service. Precipitation is predicted to continue at times until around midday on Thursday, Feb. 20.

In the first image above from AccuWeather, areas in the darkest shade of blue are expected to see between 6 inches and a foot of snow, with locally higher amounts.

A total of 3 to 6 inches of accumulation is predicted for locations in the next lightest shade, and 1 to 3 inches for areas in the lightest shade.

Current models project the storm will take a more southerly track, which would mean the highest accumulation amounts would be in areas of the Northeast farther south, especially the mid-Atlantic.

"Richmond, Virginia, to Washington DC, may experience their largest snow of the winter thus far with a swath of 6-12 inches of snow, with an AccuWeather Local StormMax of 25 inches, expected across the mid-Atlantic," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Grady Gilman.

But any change in the projected track could mean heavier snow farther north into places like Philadelphia, New York and Boston, where lighter amounts of a few inches of snowfall are now being forecast.

"Snowfall accumulations in the Northeast, especially in New England, will be heavily dependent on the track of the storm," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Kerry Schwindenhammer. "A sharper turn up the coast on Thursday could lead to noticeably higher amounts for places as far north as Boston, Providence, Rhode Island, and even Portland, Maine."

A blast of Arctic air bringing temperatures 10 to 25 degrees below seasonable averages will set the stage for the latest in a line of winter storms.

Check back with Daily Voice for updates.

