Facebook Fraud: Darien Police Department Offers Parking Lot For Trading Following Scam

The Fairfield County incident originally occurred on Monday, Dec. 11 in the town of Darien.

According to the Darien Police Department, a resident saw a couch in the “Darien and New Canaan tag sale” Facebook group, a page where community members can buy and sell good with each other.

The victim contacted the seller about the couch, who told her that they lived in Darien and provided their “address.”

They also provided a Venmo account.

After the victim paid the asking price via Venmo, she drove to the address provided by the seller and found out that she had been scammed.

In a Tuesday, Dec. 19 press release regarding the incident, the Darien Police Department told citizens that there are designated parking spots in the department’s lot meant for internet exchanges.

“If possible, it is recommended to use this location as a buyer and a seller,” the department said.

In addition, officers reminded residents to never pay for an item without confirming that it is real.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Darien and receive free news updates.