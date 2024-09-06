Expanded Darien Estate With 'Historic Charm' Now Listed For $19M

The Fairfield County residence, built in 1937 by Philadelphia architect Julian A. Fay, is located at 865 Hollow Tree Ridge Rd. in the Fairfield County town of Darien and is now on sale for a small fee of $19 million, according to its Zillow listing.

The 10,197-square-foot Georgian Colonial has been restored and expanded by its current owners, who shaped it into a more contemporary home while still preserving its "historic charm," according to its listing.

The 6-bedroom, 9-bath residence is at the end of a gravel driveway with Bradford Pear trees growing alongside it.

Additionally, the estate's 9.5 acres also include a pool, pool house, a two-bedroom guest house, and a field house complete with pickleball courts, a bowling alley, and a bar area.

Those interested in learning more about the residence can click here to view its listing.

