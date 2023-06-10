Fair 60°

Duo Caught Stealing From Stop & Shop In Darien: Police

Two people face larceny charges after attempting to steal hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise from a Stop & Shop grocery store in Fairfield County, police said.

Queens residents Daniel Pineda, age 25, and Jelen Correa, age 23, were both charged with trying to steal over $300 worth of merchandise from a Stop & Shop in Darien.
Ben Crnic
The arrests stemmed from an incident that happened on Wednesday, May 31 around 2:15 p.m., when police were sent to the Stop & Shop store at 25 Old Kings Hwy North in Darien for a reported shoplifting incident, according to Darien Police Sergeant Dan Skoumbros. 

Once they arrived, police found that asset protection employees at the store had detained two suspects who had allegedly left the store without paying for a cart full of stolen items, which totaled over $300. 

The suspects, Queens residents Daniel Pineda, age 25, and Jelen Correa, age 23, were then arrested and charged with the following: 

  • Sixth-degree larceny;
  • Conspiracy to commit sixth-degree larceny.

The duo was then released on a written promise to appear in court on Monday, June 12.

