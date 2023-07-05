Drunk Driver Nabbed After Crashing Into River In Darien: Police

The arrest stemmed from an incident that happened on Monday, June 26 just before 4 a.m., when Darien Police responded to the area of Tokeneke Road and Raymond Street for a reported single-car crash, according to Sergeant Dan Skoumbros.

Once there, officers identified the driver as Sleepy Hollow resident Kevin Silva-Morocho, age 19, who admitted that he had driven his car into the Five Mile River and also claimed that he had no passengers in his car.

Police at the scene later found two wet passengers who admitted to being in the vehicle when it crashed.

The officer talking with Silva-Morocho eventually noticed an odor of alcohol and had him take field sobriety tests, which Silva-Morocho failed.

Silva-Morocho was then taken to police headquarters and charged with operating under the influence in addition to other traffic violations.

While at headquarters, Silva-Morocho's blood alcohol content was found to be 0.1572 at 5:30 a.m. and 0.1514 at 5:49 a.m.

He was later released on 10 percent of his $500 bond and is set to appear in court on Thursday, July 6.

