Drunk Driver Leaves Road, Lands On Front Yard In Darien: Police

The incident happened on Tuesday, July 18 just before 12:30 a.m., when Darien police officers responded to the area of 301 West Ave. after receiving a report of a single-car crash, according to Sergeant Dan Skoumbros.

When police arrived in the area, they found that the car had left the road and landed in the front yard of a residence on West Avenue. The driver, identified as Stamford resident Jack Ramaley, age 46, was outside of the car when authorities arrived.

When officers spoke with Ramaley, they found that he was unstable on his feet and was slurring his words. He then submitted to take field sobriety tests, which he failed.

After being taken to police headquarters, Ramaley underwent breathalyzer testing, which measured his blood-alcohol content as .2194 around 1:40 a.m. and .2209 around 2 a.m., Skoumbros said.

He was charged with operating under the influence and a traffic offense.

Ramaley was later released on 10 percent of his $200 bond. He will appear in court on Friday, July 28.

