Drunk Driver Found Sleeping Inside Running Car In Darien: Police

The arrest resulted from an incident on Saturday, Sept. 23 around 11:30 p.m., when police in Darien responded to the area of Weeds Landing where a man had fallen asleep behind the wheel of a car, according to Darien Sergeant Dan Skoumbros.

There, arriving officers found 44-year-old Cristo Esteban of Stamford asleep while his vehicle was running, and reached inside the car to shut it off.

After this, police told Esteban to leave the vehicle. Instead, he turned it back on, prompting officers to remove him from the car, Skoumbros said.

While outside, Esteban was allegedly unstable on his feet and had to be helped by officers, who allegedly noticed several beer bottles inside the vehicle.

At this point, Esteban submitted to field sobriety tests, which he failed, according to Skoumbros. After he was taken to police headquarters, his blood alcohol content was later found to be .2030 at around 12:45 a.m. and .2121 at around 1:05 a.m.

Esteban was later charged with operating under the influence and operating without a license and released on 10 percent of his $250 bond. He will appear in court on Friday, Oct. 6.

