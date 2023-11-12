Darien Woman Nabbed For DWI Following Crash, Police Say

The incident took place in Darien on Tuesday, Oct. 31 in the area of Post Road and Mechanic Street.

Brenna Gilhooley, age 28, of Darien, was arrested after officers responded to a report of a crash, said Sgt. Dan Skoumbros of the Darien Police.

Skoumbros said officers reported smelling a strong odor of alcoholic beverages while speaking with Gilhooley.

Gilhooley was administered standardized field sobriety tests, which she did not perform to standard, police said.

While at headquarters, Gilhooley refused to submit to breathalyzer testing.

She was arrested for DWI and then released on a written promise to appear in court on Friday, Nov. 10.

