Darien Woman Accused Of Leaving Scene Of Separate Crashes

Jennnifer Brown, age 51, of Darien, was charged with two counts of evading responsibility in connection with leaving the scene of two crashes on Friday, Dec. 8, 2023.

During the original incident, officers responded to 15 Revere Road on a report of an evading motor vehicle accident. The complainant stated that he was traveling on Hoyt Street when his vehicle was struck by a red Mini Cooper, said Sgt. Dan Skoumbros of the Darien Police.

The complainant said that the vehicle did not stop, so he followed it to 15 Revere Road where he said Brown drove over the front lawn before finally stopping in the driveway and entering the home, Skoumbros said.

The driver was later identified as Brown, who officers saw through the front window of the home, but she would not answer the door.

Officers responded to Hollow Tree Ridge Road on another report of an evading accident and located vehicle parts that matched Brown’s vehicle, Skoumbros said.

On Friday, Jan. 5, an arrest warrant was issued for two counts of evading responsibility. Brown was processed and released on seven percent of her $500 bond.

She is due in court on Monday, Jan. 22.

