Darien Resident Victim Of $45K Phone Scam, Police Say

The incident took place in Darien around 11:50 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 29.

A Darien Police officer met with the victim in regard to the phone scam that had taken place the day before.

The victim told officers she received a phone call from a man claiming to be an employee of her bank. She was told there was fraudulent activity on her account and that she needed to verify some information, said Sgt. Dan Skoumbros of the Darien Police.

The woman told officers she stayed on the phone verifying information that was being asked of her. All of the information the victim provided was used by the suspect to set up a new user login for her online banking access, Skoumbros added.

She became suspicious after the phone conversation and checked her bank account, where she discovered a wire transfer of $45,000, police said.

An investigation is ongoing.

Darien Police remind residents to never provide personal information over the phone.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Darien and receive free news updates.