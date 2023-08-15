Darien Ranks Among 'Most Envied' Towns In Country, New Survey Says

The survey was conducted by MovingFeedback.com and included feedback from 3,000 American respondents. Their goal was to unearth the most desirable suburban lifestyles across the nation and rank them from 1-175.

The four locales, all in Fairfield County, are:

Ridgefield No. 149

Westport No. 158

Darien No. 171

New Canaan No. 174

Here's the lowdown on each.

Ridgefield: Known for its historic architecture and bustling art community, the town also offers highly-ranked schools, a low crime rate, and, of course, is close to major cities. Ridgefield also has a rich cultural environment and beautiful scenery as well as great restaurants and plenty of parks and beaches.

Westport: Westport is the place to go for upscale shopping and dining, a charming downtown, and its well-known schools. The town also offers plenty of outdoor activities as well as places to kick back and relax.

Darien: "Visually stunning," and "tranquil" were two words used to describe Darien in the survey. Other amenities noted included the boating and beach scenes, quaint downtown, its safety record, and its quick connectivity to New York City.

New Canaan: When locals think of New Canaan, a word that often comes to mind is "peaceful." Seems like others feel the same way as the survey described the town as an "elegant peaceful haven." Other pluses included its vibrant cultural scene, restaurants, and safety.

The survey also found the No. 1 question respondents cared about was safety and crime rates when it came to their rankings. Other top concerns included housing costs and the ease of making new friends.

To read the entire list of "envious" places to live in the country, click here.

