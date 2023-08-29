Smash-Grab Pharmacy Attempted Robbery Under Investigation In Darien

The incident took place in Darien around 5:29 a.m., on Monday, Aug. 21 at Griebs Pharmacy at 1021 Post Road.

According to Sgt. Dan Skoumbros of the Darien Police, officers responded to the pharmacy on an activated burglary alarm and found the front door smashed open.

Officers reviewed video surveillance on the scene and determined that a vehicle pulled up to the pharmacy and three suspects exited the vehicle and approached the front door.

One of the suspects was observed smashing the glass to the front door and then all three suspects entered the pharmacy. The suspects left the scene a short time later and at this time, nothing was reported missing, Skoumbros said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Darien and receive free news updates.