Darien Pizza Shop Employee Charged With Assault While Working

Wilmer Gaibor, age 24, of Stamford, was arrested in Darien on Wednesday, April 26.

According to Sgt. Dan Skoumbros, of the Darien Police, Gaibor turned himself in to the Darien Police on an active arrest warrant stemming from an incident that took place in March.

During the March incident, Gaibor got into a verbal argument while working at Riko's Pizza in Darien, Skoumbros said.

The complainant said that the argument continued outside and that Gaibor struck them causing minor injury, police said.

An arrest warrant was granted with a court-issued bond of $25,000.

Gaibor, who was charged with assault and breach of peace, was released on bond.

