Darien Man Charged With Assaulting Gas Station Employee, Police Say

The incident took place in Darien around 3:45 p.m. on Thursday, April 20 at the Shell Gas Station located at 164 Noroton Ave.

According to Darien Police Sgt. Dan Skoumbros, the employee told police that a customer, later identified as Clifford Pizzi, age 37, came into the store and purchased gas. While pumping gas Clifford proceeded to take a bottle of window washing fluid and was confronted by the employee about not paying for the item.

The employee said that Clifford became argumentative with him and shoved a credit card in his face. The employee told police Clifford proceeded to head-butt the employee with the brim of his hat causing a minor injury, Skoumbros said.

When the employee attempted to take a picture of Clifford’s license plate, he grabbed his phone and threw it in the trash, police said.

Officers were able to later locate Clifford in front of his apartment. Clifford was charged with assault and breach of peace and was released on a written promise to appear in court.

