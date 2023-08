The closure runs from Tuesday, Aug. 15, through Sunday, Aug. 27.

All residences will remain accessible throughout the construction period, the Darien Department of Public Works said.

Emergency services will be able to reach all residences in the area.

Detour signs will be in place directing motorists to use Post Road to avoid the construction zone.

For questions, contact the Public Works Department at 203-656-7346.

