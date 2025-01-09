Fair 27°

Cocaine Found In Danbury Man Asleep In Car School In Darien, Cops Say

A Danbury man is facing charges of drug possession and use of paraphernalia after police say they found him asleep in his car at a Darien school with cocaine and other drug-related items, police said.

Jonathan Havanick

 Photo Credit: Darien PD
Cecilia Levine
The incident happened early on Jan. 2, at Hindley School, located at 10 Nearwater Lane, Darien police said. Around 2:30 a.m., officers were checking on a suspicious vehicle parked at the school when they found Jonathan Havanick, 27, asleep inside, police said.

According to authorities, officers noticed glassine bags with white powder residue, commonly used for narcotics packaging, in the driver’s door storage area. Further investigation revealed more evidence, including a cell phone with cocaine residue, a straw, and credit cards with white powder residue.

A field test confirmed the substance was cocaine, police said. Havanick was charged with use of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance – first offense. He was taken into custody and processed on the listed charges.

Unable to post bond, Havanick was transported to Stamford Superior Court, according to the police report. A court date is scheduled for Jan. 16.

