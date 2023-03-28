New Sweetgreen To Open In Darien: 2nd Location In CT

Those in Fairfield County looking to add more greens to their diet will want to stop by an all-new sweetgreen location to get their health fix.

The fast-casual restaurant will open in Darien at 126 Heights Rd. on Tuesday, March 28, becoming just the second location in Connecticut.

The chain is known for serving salads, plates, sides, and warm bowls with many plant-based ingredients that have a low carbon footprint and environmentally-friendly food sourcing.

Popular menu offerings include kale caesar salads, guacamole greens, crispy rice bowls, chicken pesto parm bowls, and fish taco bowls.

The 2,376-square-foot location will offer indoor seating for nearly 30 customers in addition to an outdoor patio. Those looking to grab takeout will also be able to take advantage of a pickup window to make the experience quicker.

The eatery will be open seven days a week and is planning to celebrate its opening day with pop-up storefronts from local suppliers and partners such as Mike Organics, the Darien Flower Shop, and Flour Water Salt, which will provide chocolate chip cookies.

For every meal sold on opening day, sweetgreen will also donate a meal to Stamford nonprofit Food Rescue US, which provides food to Fairfield County residents in need.

