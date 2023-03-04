Beloved Darien Restaurant Closes For Good After 'Two Wonderful Decades'

A Connecticut restaurant that served as a popular site for celebrations for almost two decades is closing its only location in the state indefinitely.

Fairfield County staple The Melting Pot of Darien, located at 14 Grove St., announced its permanent closure on Wednesday, March 1, citing an inability to reach favorable lease renewal terms as the reason.

In an announcement posted on social media, restaurant owners said the location would be closing "indefinitely" and that there are "no confirmed plans" to reopen the business.

However, the restaurant's owners said that they have a strong interest in returning to Connecticut in the future.

The restaurant, which opened in 2005, was known for serving appetizers and desserts such as cheese fondue, artisan bread, salads, and melted chocolate.

In its closing announcement, the owners said it was a privilege to be part of the community for so many years.

"It has been an honor and privilege to have served the Fairfield County community for almost 18 years and be a part of fondue celebrations since 2005," the restaurant said in the post, which garnered plenty of reactions on social media.

"So sad, so many awesome meals there, definitely my favorite restaurant!' said Kim M. of Enfield.

"Sorry to hear this! Please come back," said Jackie W. of Berlin.

In addition to the Darien location, The Melting Pot also has several other locations in numerous states including New York, New Jersey, and Massachusetts.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Darien and receive free news updates.