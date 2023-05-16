Man Nabbed For Heroin, Crack Sales In Darien, Police Say

Bridgeport residence Marc Busanet, age 23, was arrested in Darien on Friday, May 12 following the investigation, said Sgt. Dan Skoumbros, of the Darien Police.

During the month of April, Darien Police became aware of illicit drug sales in the Noroton Heights section of town, and an investigation was initiated.

Darien officers developed information that led to the suspect vehicle that belonged to Busanet, Skoumbros said.

With assistance from members of the Stamford Police Unit and a Bridgeport Police Task Force, several controlled drug buys were made while utilizing an undercover officer, Skoumbros added.

On Friday, May 12 another controlled buy was conducted for $400 worth of heroin and crack cocaine, police said.

The heroin later tested positive for fentanyl. When back in Bridgeport, Busanet, was taken into custody by Bridgeport Police.

Busanet was turned over to Darien Police on an active arrest warrant for the sale of narcotics.

He was held on a $100,000 bond and was arraigned in Stamford Superior Court on Monday, May 15.

He was charged with:

Two counts of sale of illegal drugs

Two counts of possession of a controlled substance

Conspiracy sale of illegal drug

This is an ongoing investigation and additional arrests are expected.

"The Darien Police Department would like to thank the Stamford Police Department and Bridgeport Police Department for their assistance in this investigation," Skoumbros said.

