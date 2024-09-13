Babysitter Stole $35K In Cash, Goods From Darien Home: Police

A 27-year-old Connecticut woman is accused of ripping off a Fairfield County family for more than $35,000 in stolen items and money illegally charged on their credit card, authorities said.

Fairfield County resident Brigid Stanley, of Stamford, is charged with first-degree theft, illegal taking of a payment card, spending more than $500 on a revoked payment card, first-degree identity theft, and third-degree forgery, her arrest report shows.

The client called Darien Police earlier this summer to report that $19,546.54 worth of their things were stolen from their home and another $15,890.61 was fraudulently charged to their credit card, authorities said.

Stanley had worked for the family from June 10 through July 31, until the client noticed the missing items, police said.

The client hired Stanley through the website Care.com, the police report said.

Stanley was charged and released after posting a $55,000 bond earlier this month, Darien Police said. She'll return to court on Wednesday, Sept. 25.

