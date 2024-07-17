Attempted Fake Transaction At Darien Bank Lands Man In Jail, Police Say

Steven Guardindo, age 56, of Wilmington, North Carolina, was arrested on July 11 by Darien Police for the March 2023 incident.

According to Darien Police Sgt. Mauricio Vigil, officers responded to the Fairfield Country Bank in Darien for a report of a man attempting to make a fraudulent transaction using a fake passport.

By the time officers officers arrived, Guardino had already left. But bank employees told police he gave them the fake ID in the name of "John Giglio Jr." and requested account balance information, Vigil said.

The teller, recognizing the discrepancy between the suspect and the account holder's photo on file, alerted the bank manager, prompting Guardino to flee, leaving the fake ID behind.

An investigation identified Guardino as the suspect and revealed he had a history of similar crimes, police said.

An arrest warrant was submitted to Stamford Superior Court and approved.

After turning himself in, Guardino was charged with identity theft and forgery and held on a $50,000 bond, which he could not pay.

He was transported to Stamford Superior Court and held.

