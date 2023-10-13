Fair 57°

Alleged Darien Attempted Car Thief Nabbed After Owner Spots Him, Police Say

A 22-year-old man was charged with allegedly attempting to burglarize or steal a vehicle after the owner spotted him.

Kwame Makonnen
Kwame Makonnen Photo Credit: Darien Police Department
Kathy Reakes
The incident took place in Darien around 9 p.m., on Sunday, Oct. 8 at a home on Post Road.

According to Darien Police Sgt. Dan Skoumbros, Kwame Makonnen of the Bronx was caught after officers responded to the home on a report of a motor vehicle burglary that had been interrupted. 

Officers met with the homeowner who said he spotted Makonnen hiding by his car door and witnessed him pull on the door handle, Skoumbros said.

The homeowner provided a description of the suspect to the officers who located him shortly after.

The officers made contact with Makonnen, who admitted to walking around the victim’s vehicle, Skoumbros said.

Makonnen was processed and was released on a written promise to appear. 

He is due in court on Wednesday, Oct. 18.

