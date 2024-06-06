21-Year-Old Man Tries Stealing From Vehicles In Darien Parking Lot, Then Runs Away: Police

The arrest stemmed from an incident on Saturday, June 1 around 1:15 a.m., when a suspicious person was seen trying to open locked cars in the Center Street parking lot in Darien, according to Darien Police.

After a witness reported the incident to officers, they found him running west on Post Road (Route 1) and apprehended him in another nearby parking lot.

The suspect, New Haven County resident James Reilly of Milford, was positively identified by the witness, police said. He was later charged with third-degree criminal attempt to burglary and released on a $500 surety bond.

Reilly will appear in Stamford Superior Court on Monday, June 24.

