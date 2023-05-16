2 Drunk Drivers Caught in 3 Days In Darien, Police Say

The first arrest happened on Wednesday, May 10 around 5 a.m., when officers responded to the area of Raymond Heights Road after receiving a report of a suspicious car playing loud music, according to Darien Sergeant Dan Skoumbros.

Once they arrived at the scene, police found the driver, 66-year-old Russell Warm of Darien, asleep in the car with music blaring.

When officers then smelled the odor of an alcoholic beverage while talking to him, Warm admitted to drinking and said that he had just wanted to sleep and listen to music. He then submitted to sobriety tests and failed, in addition to refusing a breathalyzer test.

Warm was then charged with operating under the influence and was released on 10 percent of his $250 bond. He will appear in court on Monday, May 22.

The second arrest happened on Saturday, May 13 just after midnight, when a Darien police Sergeant pulled a vehicle over that had been traveling with a flat tire on Post Road.

The driver, 27-year-old Luna Taylor of Norwalk, told police that she knew the tire was blown because she had hit something on her way home from Stamford. She also admitted to drinking while out at dinner, Skoumbros said.

She then submitted to breathalyzer testing, which measured her blood-alcohol content as .2200 just before 1:20 a.m. and .2165 just before 1:40 a.m.

After being charged with operating under the influence, Taylor was released on 10 percent of her $100 bond and will appear in court on Monday, May 22.

