$1.6M Darien Home From Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet Film Hits Market: See Inside

The home, featured prominently in the critically acclaimed Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet film "Revolutionary Road," hit the market in Darien for $1.595M earlier this month. It is currently under contract.

The 3,000-square-foot home at 110 Raymond St. in Darien includes four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a two-car garage, a wood-burning stove, and a private pool. The New England Center Hall Colonial is located in the town's Tokeneke district.

The basement includes a workshop and slate pool table.

The property is one of two homes in the film, based on the Richard Yales book of the same name. In the film, Dicaprio and Winslet star as Frank and April Wheeler whose marriage disintegrates during the 1950s, leading to an affair with a neighbor.

Realtors are using the home's connection to the popular film as part of their pitch. And why not? "Revolutionary Road" was nominated for three Oscars, including Best Art Direction and Best Costumes, making the house central to the film's appeal.

It was the first on-screen reunion for DiCaprio and Winslet, who became household names after playing star-crossed lovers on the ill-fated Titanic in the 1997 blockbuster of the same name.

For more information or a 3D tour of the 110 Raymond St. home, click here.

The neighbors' home in "Revolutionary Road" was also filmed in Darien. The 15 Chasmars Pond house sold in 2023 for $2.3 million. Click here to see inside.

