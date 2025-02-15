Overcast 30°

SHARE

$1.6M Darien Home From Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet Film Hits Market: See Inside

A piece of Hollywood history is now up for sale in Fairfield County. 

The home used in the "Revolutionary Road," which stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet, went on sale in Darien for $1.5 million. 

The home used in the "Revolutionary Road," which stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet, went on sale in Darien for $1.5 million. 

 Photo Credit: Zillow/Wikimedia —Georges Biard and Somewhere In Toronto
The living room of 110 Raymond Street in Darien.

The living room of 110 Raymond Street in Darien.

 Photo Credit: Zillow
The kitchen at 110 Raymond Street in Darien.

The kitchen at 110 Raymond Street in Darien.

 Photo Credit: Zillow
The 110 Raymond Street home in Darien was one of two houses used for the 2008 film "Revolutionary Road."

The 110 Raymond Street home in Darien was one of two houses used for the 2008 film "Revolutionary Road."

 Photo Credit: Zillow
The private pool in the backyard makes the 110 Raymond St. home.

The private pool in the backyard makes the 110 Raymond St. home.

 Photo Credit: Zillow
An aerial view of the property. 

An aerial view of the property. 

 Photo Credit: Zillow
The New England Center Hall Colonial-style home is located on a half acre in Darien's Tokeneke area.

The New England Center Hall Colonial-style home is located on a half acre in Darien's Tokeneke area.

 Photo Credit: Zillow
Josh Lanier
Email me Read More Stories

The home, featured prominently in the critically acclaimed Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet film "Revolutionary Road," hit the market in Darien for $1.595M earlier this month. It is currently under contract. 

The 3,000-square-foot home at 110 Raymond St. in Darien includes four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a two-car garage, a wood-burning stove, and a private pool. The New England Center Hall Colonial is located in the town's Tokeneke district.

The basement includes a workshop and slate pool table. 

The property is one of two homes in the film, based on the Richard Yales book of the same name. In the film, Dicaprio and Winslet star as Frank and April Wheeler whose marriage disintegrates during the 1950s, leading to an affair with a neighbor. 

Realtors are using the home's connection to the popular film as part of their pitch. And why not? "Revolutionary Road" was nominated for three Oscars, including Best Art Direction and Best Costumes, making the house central to the film's appeal. 

It was the first on-screen reunion for DiCaprio and Winslet, who became household names after playing star-crossed lovers on the ill-fated Titanic in the 1997 blockbuster of the same name. 

For more information or a 3D tour of the 110 Raymond St. home, click here

The neighbors' home in "Revolutionary Road" was also filmed in Darien. The 15 Chasmars Pond house sold in 2023 for $2.3 million. Click here to see inside. 

to follow Daily Voice Darien and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE