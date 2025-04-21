Yorge Michael Andrade-Vera was stabbed around 12:30 p.m. Saturday, April 19, at a home on Granville Avenue in Danbury, police said.

He was taken by paramedics to Danbury Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

According to a Facebook memorial post, Andrade-Vera is survived by his wife, young daughter, and several immediate family members.

Bryan Eduardo Caceres-Pinguil, 21, of Danbury, was arrested and charged with murder. He also faces charges of third-degree assault, two counts of risk of injury to a minor, and disorderly conduct, according to Danbury police.

Caceres-Pinguil was held on a $1 million bond.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Danbury and receive free news updates.