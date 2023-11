A special alert was issued and a search was underway for the woman who was reported missing from Danbury and was in need of medical care.

According to Capt. Mark Williams of the Danbury Police, the woman, whose name was not released, was found around 12 p.m. on. Wednesday, Nov. 29.

Willams said the woman was suffering from exposure to the weather and was transported to the hospital for treatment.

