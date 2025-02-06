Two-Alarm House Fire Ravages Danbury Home (Photos)

A house fire in Danbury reached a second alarm and drew multiple fire companies to the scene, the Danbury Fire Department said.

Crews responded to the blaze on Hoyt Street at 4:30 p.m., according to Deputy Chief Bernie Meehan, who immediately called for a second alarm upon arrival.

A total of seven career fire companies and three volunteer companies battled the flames.

Crews worked alongside Danbury Emergency Management, Mayor Roberto Alves, and the American Red Cross Connecticut to assist displaced residents and coordinate relief efforts.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. No injuries were reported.

