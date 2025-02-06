Overcast 37°

SHARE

Two-Alarm House Fire Ravages Danbury Home (Photos)

Firefighters in Connecticut had to contend with frigid conditions when a fire broke out in a Danbury home on a snowy Thursday afternoon, Feb. 6.

The Thursday afternoon fire in Danbury.

The Thursday afternoon fire in Danbury.

 Photo Credit: Danbury Fire Department
The Thursday afternoon fire in Danbury.

The Thursday afternoon fire in Danbury.

 Photo Credit: Danbury Fire Department
The Thursday afternoon fire in Danbury.

The Thursday afternoon fire in Danbury.

 Photo Credit: Danbury Fire Department
The Thursday afternoon fire in Danbury.

The Thursday afternoon fire in Danbury.

 Photo Credit: Danbury Fire Department
Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories

A house fire in Danbury reached a second alarm and drew multiple fire companies to the scene, the Danbury Fire Department said.

Crews responded to the blaze on Hoyt Street at 4:30 p.m., according to Deputy Chief Bernie Meehan, who immediately called for a second alarm upon arrival. 

A total of seven career fire companies and three volunteer companies battled the flames. 

Crews worked alongside Danbury Emergency Management, Mayor Roberto Alves, and the American Red Cross Connecticut to assist displaced residents and coordinate relief efforts.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. No injuries were reported.

to follow Daily Voice Danbury and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE