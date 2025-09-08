Stanlin Daniel Vasquez-Salinas, is an Ecuadorian national who was previously deported from the United States in May 2020, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Connecticut said.

Vasquez-Salinas still faces state charges of conspiracy to commit commercial sexual abuse of a minor between 15 and 17 years old, authorities said.

Danbury police and FBI agents raided a home on Chappelle Street on March 11, where they discovered two teenage girls being trafficked, authorities said. Investigators said they found Vasquez-Salinas in a bathroom with a 16-year-old girl attempting to have sex.

Federal authorities said Vasquez-Salinas gave police a false name during his arrest, but they found his true identity from his fingerprints. Investigators collected them in 2019 when he was arrested for being in the United States illegally and deported a year later.

Vasquez-Salinas was released on bond shortly after his March arrest. When federal agents went to arrest him on the immigration charge days later, he allegedly led them on a car chase before abandoning the vehicle and running. He was caught after a short foot pursuit, authorities said.

He has remained in custody since.

Vasquez-Salinas faces up to two years in federal prison for unlawful reentry. That sentence does not include the potential time he could serve if convicted in the state case.

Federal prosecutors said he will face deportation proceedings after serving his prison term.

