COVID-19: Danbury Schools Shift To Remote Learning After City Sees Spike In Cases

After the spike in COVID-19 cases in Danbury, school officials in the city announced that the district will begin the academic year remotely.

Citing the recent rapid uptick in cases, Danbury Schools Superintendent Sal Pascarella said that local health officials and the Board of Education decided it is safest to continue distance learning through at least September.

“Due to these unusual circumstances, I have been consulting closely with the State Commissioner of Education, Mayor Boughton, DPS Administrative Leadership teams, and our local health officials,” Pascarella said. “In order to safeguard the health and safety of our students and staff, I have decided to accept the recommendation of local health officials to start the school year this fall in Distance Learning for all students.”

The school year is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, Sept. 8. Pascarella said that the district will continue monitoring COVID-19 cases locally and statewide before revisiting the matter on Thursday, Oct. 1.

The district had planned on opening under a hybrid model that split daily attendance between remote learners and in-school students.

“I intend to revisit the state of our local health conditions and their impact on school programming on Oct. 1, at which time we will make a determination as to the best model in which to continue schools,” Pascarella said.

"In the meantime, we are working with EdAdvance (State Regional Education Service Center) to set up full-day childcare programming during the duration of this Distance Learning time period.”

The Connecticut Department of Public Health issued a COVID-19 alert for Danbury late last week after the city saw nearly 200 new COVID-19 cases in a two-week stretch. Only 40 new cases were recorded in the previous two-week period, state officials said.

“I’d like to thank you for your understanding and patience as we are making decisions on these fast-paced circumstances and the impact they have on our community,” Pascarella added.

“I look forward to coming back to you with more information as it is available, as we strive to bring students the best possible educational experience in as safe a manner as possible for our whole community.”

Since the outbreak began, there have been 2,459 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Dabury, resulting in 123 deaths. Statewide, Statewide, there have been 52,011 confirmed cases, with 4,460 COVID-19-related fatalities.

