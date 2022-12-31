2 Immaculate High School Students Get Perfect SAT Math Scores

Two promising students who attend a high school in Fairfield County will likely have no problems getting accepted into colleges.

That's because they both achieved a perfect score of 800 on the math portion of their SAT exams in December, according to Immaculate High School, which is located in Danbury.

Both Danbury resident Jie Du, Class of 2023, and Sandy Hook resident Yipeng "Simon" Zhao, Class of 2024, earned the impressive accomplishment.

The school announced the perfect scores on Thursday, Dec. 29.

