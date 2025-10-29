Sally’s Apizza Bringing Its Largest Pizza Spot To Danbury Fair

The new 8,500-square-foot restaurant will feature a full cocktail bar, walls lined with music memorabilia, and the signature pies that made Sally’s a household name. The spot will sit between Dick’s Sporting Goods, The Cheesecake Factory, and Round1 Bowling & Arcade, the shopping center announced on Wednesday, Oct. 29.

Construction is expected to begin in 2026, with an opening planned for 2027.

“Danbury is thrilled to welcome Sally's Apizza, an iconic Connecticut name, to our community," said Mayor Roberto Alves. "We truly appreciate our strong partnership with Danbury Fair's leadership as they continue to reimagine and invest in the future of this destination. My administration looks forward to working closely with Sally's as they become part of what makes Danbury such an incredible place to live, visit, and enjoy."

“Located in a prime position at Danbury Fair, the new Sally’s Apizza restaurant design brings fresh energy to the property and adds an inviting new destination for the community,” said Mackenzie Fontaine, General Manager of Danbury Fair.

“With a premier restaurant space at the forefront of Danbury Fair, our leasing team was thoughtful in selecting a partner that reflects the quality and experience we aim to offer," said Eric Bunyan, Senior Vice President of Leasing for Macerich. "Sally's Apizza's approach to food, design, and hospitality aligns seamlessly with our long-term vision for the center."

“This exciting addition to Danbury Fair highlights Macerich’s commitment to bringing high-quality dining to our region,” said Maura Ruby, President and CEO of the Greater Danbury Chamber of Commerce. “The development of Sally’s Apizza will generate multifaceted job opportunities—from construction and vendor services to restaurant staffing—and will expand Backus Avenue’s entertainment and dining options.”

Ruby added that the move underscores Danbury Fair’s vital role in the city’s economy. “As the city’s number one tax generator, Danbury Fair continues to be a vital economic engine. The Greater Danbury Chamber of Commerce values our strong partnership with key economic players like Macerich as we support developments that strengthen our local economy and elevate our business community. This brand gives the surrounding regional market another reason to choose Danbury as their recreation and dining destination.”

