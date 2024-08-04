Overcast 77°

Redding Estate Owned By Iconic 60s Singing Star Hits Market

If you love iconic music from the '60s that gets stuck in your head for hours, then an estate for sale in Fairfield County owned by the star of a legendary singing trio should keep you singing.

The Redding estate owned by years by Mary Travers of the iconic 60s trio Peter, Paul &amp; Mary is for sale for $949,000.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Zillow and Wikipedia/photographer unknown
The main house.

 Photo Credit: Zillow
One of the many gardens.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Zillow
The living room.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Zillow
The kitchen.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Zillow
The primary suite.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Zillow
The estate, located in Redding on Limekiln Road, was home to the one and only Mary Travers of Peter, Paul & Mary, known for such tunes as "Leaving on a Jet Plane" and the tearful "Puff the Magic Dragon" from 1966 until she died in 2009, according to Zillow.

The "artistic antique" features authentic wide board floors, exposed beams, and two original fireplaces, as well as a vaulted ceiling, French doors to several "secret gardens," and much more.

Zillow said the estate also includes a summer house with a stone fireplace, a pool, and a one-bedroom guest cottage (currently rented).

The 2,323-square-foot main house includes a first-floor primary suite with a fireplace, a full bath, and a door to a wisteria-covered porch with a pond.

Zillow said a bright kitchen with a soapstone sink, built-ins, a butler's pantry, and a laundry room is also on the main floor.

The home's second floor includes three bedrooms with a shared hall bath.

The sale price of $949,000 for the estate is being offered at an "as-is" condition. 

The listing is handled by Laura Ancona, William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty. Call 203-733-7053. 

