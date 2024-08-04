Redding Estate Owned By Iconic 60s Singing Star Hits Market

The estate, located in Redding on Limekiln Road, was home to the one and only Mary Travers of Peter, Paul & Mary, known for such tunes as "Leaving on a Jet Plane" and the tearful "Puff the Magic Dragon" from 1966 until she died in 2009, according to Zillow.

The "artistic antique" features authentic wide board floors, exposed beams, and two original fireplaces, as well as a vaulted ceiling, French doors to several "secret gardens," and much more.

Zillow said the estate also includes a summer house with a stone fireplace, a pool, and a one-bedroom guest cottage (currently rented).

The 2,323-square-foot main house includes a first-floor primary suite with a fireplace, a full bath, and a door to a wisteria-covered porch with a pond.

Zillow said a bright kitchen with a soapstone sink, built-ins, a butler's pantry, and a laundry room is also on the main floor.

The home's second floor includes three bedrooms with a shared hall bath.

The sale price of $949,000 for the estate is being offered at an "as-is" condition.

The listing is handled by Laura Ancona, William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty. Call 203-733-7053.

