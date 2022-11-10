'We Did It': Jahana Hayes Declares Victory In Heated CT Congressional District, Logan Concedes

After several long hours of counting votes, Democratic US Rep. Jahana Hayes has finally declared victory in her race against Republican challenger George Logan for Connecticut's 5th Congressional District.

Hayes, who will serve her third term in the seat, won by 1,842 votes with 50.36 percent of all votes cast, according to The New York Times. Logan got 49.64 percent of the vote.

This margin is above the amount that would require a recount by state law, according to Connecticut's Office of the Secretary of State.

The 5th District contains much of the northwestern part of the state in Litchfield and Hartford counties as well as parts of northern Fairfield and New Haven counties.

In a tweet on Thursday morning, Nov. 10, Hayes celebrated her victory.

"We did it!" Hayes said. "Thank you, thank, thank you. From the bottom of my heart thank you!"

After being elected in 2020, Hayes became the first African-American woman to represent Connecticut in Congress.

"For four years, I have delivered for this community, and I was proud to run on my record of helping the people in every part of this district. This was a hard fought race that was unfortunately fueled by millions of dollars in outside spending. But ultimately, the people of this district are the ones to decide who their representative will be-not national Super PACS," Hayes said in a tweet on Wednesday night, Nov. 9.

The final result of the race had not been known for most of the day after Election Day, and Logan's campaign had released a statement saying that they anticipated victory on Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 9.

"We're closely monitoring the vote count, but given the results reported by the Secretary of State we're confident that after all the votes are counted we believe George Logan will be the next Congressman from Connecticut's 5th Congressional District," Logan's Senior Advisor, Liz Kurantowicz, had said in the statement.

Logan admitted defeat at a press conference on Thursday morning, Nov. 10 after Hayes's victory was called.

"We had concerns and still have concerns about the counting and reporting of the votes," Logan said, also saying, "We have come to the conclusion that our issues would not yield enough votes to challenge the election."

"The time has come for this campaign to end, and all of us to work together to work towards a brighter future for our state and our nation," Logan said.

He also said he called Hayes to congratulate her on her victory.

