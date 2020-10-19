Comedian John Oliver's On Hand As Danbury Dedicates Sewage Plant In His Honor

The tongue-in-cheek, back-and-forth banter between Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton and HBO’s John Oliver has come to an end as the comedian took the trip to celebrate the naming of the city’s sewer plant after him.

Oliver, the host of “Last Week Tonight,” took shots at Danbury during a segment on his show last month, making fun of its history. In response, Boughton mockingly said that the city will become known for something else: it’s sewer plant named after the HBO star.

After being jabbed by Boughton, Oliver went out on a limb and offered thousands of dollars in donations to Connecticut charities if Danbury actually went through with naming the wastewater treatment facility the “John Oliver Memorial Sewer Plant.”

In a surprise to many, the Danbury City Council voted 18 to 1 to take Oliver up on his offer, and he took the trip from New York City into Danbury to officially christen his new “poop plant.”

“There is a reason that this sewer plant means so much to me and that’s that it represents everything that we need the most right now,” Oliver said in a segment of his HBO show, which aired Sunday.

“Because, think about it, this place takes the worst that humanity can produce and transforms it into something that we can all live with and now, more than ever, there is something inspirational in that.

“Yes, I went to Danbury — home of the Danbury Railway Museum, their self-proclaimed world’s tallest Uncle Sam and, now, the single greatest sewage plant in the continental United States.”

