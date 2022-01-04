Woman Nabbed For Violent Carjacking Of Danbury Taxi Driver, Police Say

An 18-year-old Fairfield County woman has been charged in connection with the violent carjacking of a taxi driver.

Ashley Reyes, of Bridgeport, was arrested on Thursday, March 31, following a months-long investigation into a violent carjacking that sent a 42 year-old Danbury taxi driver to the hospital last September.

Reyes was taken into custody at her place of employment in Stratford, said Capt. Kevin Gilleran, of the Bridgeport Police.

She was the fifth and final arrest made involving the case, Gilleran said.

Three of the others previously arrested were juveniles.

The incident took place during the morning rush hours on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, when Bridgeport Officer E. Laraquente was flagged down on Fairfield Avenue by the bloody and staggering taxi driver, Gilleran said.

"He told the officer he was pulled out of his sports utility vehicle on Lee Avenue, and then beaten and robbed by passengers he picked up in Danbury," Gilleran said.

The vehicle was also stolen, he added.

The victim was transported to Bridgeport Hospital with multiple injuries to his head, arms, and legs, police said.

Two of the suspects were arrested in the victim's vehicle on the day of the carjacking following a pursuit with the Bridgeport Police, Gilleran said.

Reyes was charged with:

Conspiracy - robbery by carjacking

Robbery

Larceny

Breach of peace

She has not been charged with the crime of assault, Gilleran said.

