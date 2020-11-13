Woman Files Complaint After Finding Fraudulent Activity In Checking Account, Darien Police Say

A Fairfield County woman filed a complaint with police after finding fraudulent activity on her checking account.

The woman told the Darien Police on Wednesday, Nov. 4, that while reviewing her business’s bank statements she observed a check that she didn’t recognize had been cashed against her account, said Sergeant James Palmieri.

The check was made out to an individual with whom she was not familiar on a check number that she still had in her checkbook, Palmieri said.

The complainant reported the fraudulent activity to their bank, who instructed her to file a police report.

The complainant noted that although the information on the fraudulent check was accurate, the appearance of the check was different from her actual checks.

