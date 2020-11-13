Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Danbury Daily Voice serves Danbury, CT
Return to your home site

Menu

Danbury Daily Voice serves Danbury, CT

Nearby Towns

Police & Fire

Woman Files Complaint After Finding Fraudulent Activity In Checking Account, Darien Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
A Darien woman reported fraudulent activity in her checking account.
A Darien woman reported fraudulent activity in her checking account. Photo Credit: Unsplash

A Fairfield County woman filed a complaint with police after finding fraudulent activity on her checking account.

The woman told the Darien Police on Wednesday, Nov. 4, that while reviewing her business’s bank statements she observed a check that she didn’t recognize had been cashed against her account, said Sergeant James Palmieri.

The check was made out to an individual with whom she was not familiar on a check number that she still had in her checkbook, Palmieri said.

 The complainant reported the fraudulent activity to their bank, who instructed her to file a police report. 

The complainant noted that although the information on the fraudulent check was accurate, the appearance of the check was different from her actual checks.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Danbury Daily Voice!

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.