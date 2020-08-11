Tractor-Trailer Fire Causes Power Outage At Stop & Shop In Fairfield County

A tractor-trailer caught fire after it was tangled in low-hanging power lines, causing outages to area homes and businesses.

Stop & Shop on Fairfield Avenue in Bridgeport was among those left in the dark at approximately 3:15 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 9, when a truck caught fire on Spruce Street near the intersection of Albion Street.

Upon arrival, first responders found a tractor-trailer with the rear of the tractor burning after the driver got caught in a low-hanging energized high-voltage wire, which was still in contact with the cargo box portion of the vehicle.

Crews from United Illuminated responded to the scene within minutes to de-power the line, and the fire was extinguished quickly without any reported injuries to firefighters or the driver.

Scott Appleby, the Director of the Bridgeport Office of Emergency Management said that power was out in the immediate area during the incident, including several nearby homes and businesses, including Stop & Shop.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.