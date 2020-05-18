State Police Investigating Shopping Plaza Shooting

Police are on the scene of a shooting at a shopping plaza in which the victim is reportedly being airlifted to an area hospital.

Troop B troopers responded to an incident in the afternoon on Monday, May 18, in Litchfield County in the Town of Barkhamsted, said the Connecticut State Police.

Police said the scene is still active and the extent of the injuries or the circumstances are unknown at this time.

State Police are investigating and expect to release additional details later.

The site is listed as 380 New Hartford Road, home to Mallory Brook Plaza which houses a Tractor Supply Store in addition to a Dollar Store and other businesses.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.